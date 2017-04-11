Ladycats slide into win over Palestine, 2-1
The Mexia Ladycats held on to pick up a huge win in district play last Friday night, defeating the Palestine Ladycats 2-1. Mexia broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the second inning, when Angel Carroll opened the frame with a double to center field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mexia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keith henderson (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|ADvpoint0
|6
|Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Christaliban
|6
|New construction (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Meme
|1
|Watson's (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lucky21
|1
|What bar do you prefer?
|Feb '16
|Just Wondering 101
|0
|Police News: Mexia police investigating homicide (May '07)
|Nov '15
|JUSTICE FOR CHAMP
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Oct '15
|anon
|18
Find what you want!
Search Mexia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC