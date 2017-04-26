Ladycats prepare for playoff round ag...

Ladycats prepare for playoff round against Robinson

The Mexia Ladycats played a warmup game with the Whitney Lady Wildcats on Monday evening. Mexia battled hard, playing good defense and holding off the Lady Wildcats until the fourth, when Whitney crossed the plate with two runs to take the lead.

