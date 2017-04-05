Francisco Sandoval slated to be Mexia...

Francisco Sandoval slated to be Mexia's next football coach, pending Thursday's school board vote

Read more: Mexia Daily News

The highly-anticipated naming of the new head football coach for the Mexia Blackcats is finally here! Francisco M. Sandoval, the defensive line coach for the Class 6A Division II Cedar Hill Longhorns, was the finalist out of 84 applicants that applied for the head coaching position at Mexia. Mexia superintendent, Dr. Lyle DuBus, confirmed with The Mexia News publisher, Harry Darby, Wednesday morning that Sandoval is the lone finalist.

