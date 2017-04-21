City council puts off Oncor rate incr...

City council puts off Oncor rate increase

By Timothy J. O'Malley Managing Editor Mexia City Council put a stop to ONCOR's rate increase request at the city council meeting Tuesday, suspending the effective date of the increase for at least 90 days from the requested date of April 21, while the City can prepare an effective response to the proposal. The council met for an unusually long time at its April 18 meeting, dealing not only the Oncor proposal, but also a contract for a large infrastructure project, several Mexia Economic Development Corporation requests for grants to new businesses, several board appointments, and other decisions.

