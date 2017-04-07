Boy's Varsity Blackcats capture secon...

Boy's Varsity Blackcats capture second place in 100, 200 relays

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Mexia Daily News

Big day for the Mexia Blackcat track teams as they competed in the Mustang Relays in Madisonville Thursday afternoon. Both varsity boys 4x100 and 4x200 meter relay teams finished second in each of the events, while on the girl's side, Tashundra Reeves captured second-place in the Shot Put with a throw of 37-7, highlighting some of the Blackcats finishes on the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mexia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keith henderson (Jan '15) Jan '17 ADvpoint0 6
News Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16) Jun '16 Christaliban 6
New construction (Mar '16) Mar '16 Meme 1
Watson's (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lucky21 1
Poll What bar do you prefer? Feb '16 Just Wondering 101 0
News Police News: Mexia police investigating homicide (May '07) Nov '15 JUSTICE FOR CHAMP 4
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Oct '15 anon 18
See all Mexia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mexia Forum Now

Mexia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mexia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Mexia, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,569 • Total comments across all topics: 280,124,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC