Boy's Varsity Blackcats capture second place in 100, 200 relays

Big day for the Mexia Blackcat track teams as they competed in the Mustang Relays in Madisonville Thursday afternoon. Both varsity boys 4x100 and 4x200 meter relay teams finished second in each of the events, while on the girl's side, Tashundra Reeves captured second-place in the Shot Put with a throw of 37-7, highlighting some of the Blackcats finishes on the day.

