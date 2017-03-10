Virginia Rae Chatham
Virginia Rae Chatham, of Mexia, passed away March 9, 2017 in Groesbeck at the age of 89. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Sunday, March 12 at Blair-Stubbs Chapel with the Reverend Marcus Sheffield officiating. Interment will follow in the Stranger Cemetery.
