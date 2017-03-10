Virginia Rae Chatham

Virginia Rae Chatham

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Mexia Daily News

Virginia Rae Chatham, of Mexia, passed away March 9, 2017 in Groesbeck at the age of 89. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Sunday, March 12 at Blair-Stubbs Chapel with the Reverend Marcus Sheffield officiating. Interment will follow in the Stranger Cemetery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mexia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keith henderson (Jan '15) Jan '17 ADvpoint0 6
News Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16) Jun '16 Christaliban 6
New construction (Mar '16) Mar '16 Meme 1
Watson's (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lucky21 1
Poll What bar do you prefer? Feb '16 Just Wondering 101 0
News Police News: Mexia police investigating homicide (May '07) Nov '15 JUSTICE FOR CHAMP 4
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Oct '15 anon 18
See all Mexia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mexia Forum Now

Mexia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mexia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Mexia, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,774 • Total comments across all topics: 279,452,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC