School threat puts campuses on perimeter lockdown

Someone called in a threat against Mexia schools Monday night, so the school district opened Tuesday with a perimeter lockdown, meaning all exterior doors were kept locked as a precaution. Mexia Police Department maintained an increased presence around the schools, too, with police cars parked prominently near the entrances.

