Rivera Regional champion, new record holder

Diego Rivera obliterated his way through the 123-weight class this past weekend at the Region II Division II Championship, held in Smithville. Rivera - who has brought home gold medals all season for the Mexia Blackcats powerlifting team - now owns the regional record in the squat , which he set back on Feb. 4 at the Rusk Invitational.

