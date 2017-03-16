Rivera Regional champion, new record ...

Rivera Regional champion, new record holder

Diego Rivera obliterated his way through the 123-weight class this past weekend at the Region II Division II Championship, held in Smithville. Rivera - who has brought home gold medals all season for the Mexia Blackcats powerlifting team - now owns the regional record in the squat , which he set back on Feb. 4 at the Rusk Invitational.

