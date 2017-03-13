Psychologist gives tips on improving ...

Psychologist gives tips on improving performance - " Part 2

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Mexia Daily News

By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Part 2 In Part 1, sport psychologist Trey Stubbs, a Mexia native who now works for the Army at Fort Hood, spoke to the Mexia Lions Club about how he trains soldiers to use psychological skills to improve their performance, not only in combat but in all areas of life. Stubbs spoke first on two profoundly different outlooks on life: a fixed mindset, which expects the negative, versus a growth mindset, which expects the positive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mexia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keith henderson (Jan '15) Jan '17 ADvpoint0 6
News Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16) Jun '16 Christaliban 6
New construction (Mar '16) Mar '16 Meme 1
Watson's (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lucky21 1
Poll What bar do you prefer? Feb '16 Just Wondering 101 0
News Police News: Mexia police investigating homicide (May '07) Nov '15 JUSTICE FOR CHAMP 4
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Oct '15 anon 18
See all Mexia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mexia Forum Now

Mexia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mexia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Mexia, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,461 • Total comments across all topics: 279,533,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC