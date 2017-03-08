Phone threat puts schools on perimete...

Phone threat puts schools on perimeter lockdown

By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Mexia schools were back to normal operation Wednesday morning after being on a perimeter lockdown the previous day in response to a generalized phone threat. Someone called a Mexia store with an indirect threat "to schools" Monday night, so the Mexia Independent School District opened Tuesday with a perimeter lockdown, meaning all exterior doors were kept locked as a precaution.

