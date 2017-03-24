Mexia track teams compete at Lorena
The Mexia varsity track teams competed in the Lorena Leopard Relays Thursday, with the boys team finishing in fifth place overall and the girls placing ninth. In the 100-meter dash, Nick Chatham finished in third place with a time of 11.13 and Jadrian Smith came in sixth with a time of 11.37.
