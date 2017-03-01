Mexia Ladycats raising the bar
This year is what every high school coach dreams of and for Mexia powerlifting coach Kent Richey, it doesn't get any better than this. Not only did he have such a large number of girls turn out to compete for the Blackcats team, eight of them will be competing at the Class 4A Region II regional meet today in Academy.
