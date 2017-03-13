Mexia exceeds goals - " Sets two new school records
The Mexia Blackcats picked up two big wins in district soccer action this past week, including an 11-1 win over the Lorena Leopards and a 2-1 - lightning interrupted - win that started on Friday night and resumed Saturday afternoon. In the win over Lorena last Tuesday, the Blackcats broke two school records in the match.
