Mexia diffuse Rockets in 3-0 win
Rene Marquez scored two goals and Kevin Garcia kicked in one to lead the Mexia Blackcats to a 3-0 win over the Robinson Rockets here at home Friday night at Black Cat Field. The Blackcats were looking for a little revenge as the Rockets put an end to Mexia's early district winning streak, handing the team their first loss.
