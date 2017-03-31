Mexia DECA Chapter growing fast

Mexia DECA Chapter growing fast

Read more: Mexia Daily News

The Mexia High School DECA Chapter's numbers have grown sharply in the last few years, drawing more students into the world of business, and chalking up awards along the way. According to DECA sponsor Mary Schaefer, club membership increased from 37 in the 2014-15 school year to 72 in the 2015-16 school year, and has now reached 115.

Read more at Mexia Daily News.

