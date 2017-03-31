Mexia DECA Chapter growing fast
The Mexia High School DECA Chapter's numbers have grown sharply in the last few years, drawing more students into the world of business, and chalking up awards along the way. According to DECA sponsor Mary Schaefer, club membership increased from 37 in the 2014-15 school year to 72 in the 2015-16 school year, and has now reached 115.
Mexia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keith henderson (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|ADvpoint0
|6
|Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Christaliban
|6
|New construction (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Meme
|1
|Watson's (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lucky21
|1
|What bar do you prefer?
|Feb '16
|Just Wondering 101
|0
|Police News: Mexia police investigating homicide (May '07)
|Nov '15
|JUSTICE FOR CHAMP
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Oct '15
|anon
|18
