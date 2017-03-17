Mexia couple hauls hay to stricken ranchers
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer When Mexia's Scott and Alisha Moore heard about the plight of ranchers in the Texas Panhandle who had lost all the grass on their land and had nothing to feed their cattle, they knew they had to do something. They had some hay left over from various hay-baling jobs they had done last year through their family business, so they took up a load of 23 round bales of hay to Pampa last Saturday, March 11. The Moores left Mexia at 3 a.m. Saturday for the 425-mile trip to the Panhandle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
Add your comments below
Mexia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keith henderson (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|ADvpoint0
|6
|Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Christaliban
|6
|New construction (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Meme
|1
|Watson's (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lucky21
|1
|What bar do you prefer?
|Feb '16
|Just Wondering 101
|0
|Police News: Mexia police investigating homicide (May '07)
|Nov '15
|JUSTICE FOR CHAMP
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Oct '15
|anon
|18
Find what you want!
Search Mexia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC