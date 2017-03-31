Master Gardeners build keyhole garden
By Debbie Cannon Special to The Mexia News Limestone County Master Gardeners recently rebuilt a keyhole garden at the Groesbeck Housing Authority on Noth Leon Street. Approximately 50 vegetable plants will soon provide fresh, nutritious produce to residents.
