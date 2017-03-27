I Remember When: Marcie Lee King

By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer At 99, going on 100 years of age, Marcie Lee King has seen a lot of living on this earth - and most of it was in Mexia. She was born in Buffalo, in Leon County, to Robert and Lubertha Phillips, in early February 1918, when the United States had been in World War I for less than a year.

