I Remember When: Marcie Lee King
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer At 99, going on 100 years of age, Marcie Lee King has seen a lot of living on this earth - and most of it was in Mexia. She was born in Buffalo, in Leon County, to Robert and Lubertha Phillips, in early February 1918, when the United States had been in World War I for less than a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
Add your comments below
Mexia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keith henderson (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|ADvpoint0
|6
|Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Christaliban
|6
|New construction (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Meme
|1
|Watson's (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lucky21
|1
|What bar do you prefer?
|Feb '16
|Just Wondering 101
|0
|Police News: Mexia police investigating homicide (May '07)
|Nov '15
|JUSTICE FOR CHAMP
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Oct '15
|anon
|18
Find what you want!
Search Mexia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC