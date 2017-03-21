Hoverboard starts fire in home

By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer A Mexia family's electronic toy turned dangerous Sunday night when their self-balancing smart scooter, often called a hoverboard, caught fire while it was recharging. Three Mexia Fire Department fire trucks and an EMS unit were called on March 19 at 9:16 p.m. about the fire, at 207 S. Canton; they arrived at 9:20.

