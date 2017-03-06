continue reading

By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Because the Texas Legislature is considering bills to lessen the criminal penalties on possession of small amounts of marijuana, Limestone County law enforcement leaders were asked where they stood in this debate. While all affirmed they would enforce whatever lawmakers decide, they had slightly different answers for whether or not the proposed changes would be positive.

