continue reading
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Because the Texas Legislature is considering bills to lessen the criminal penalties on possession of small amounts of marijuana, Limestone County law enforcement leaders were asked where they stood in this debate. While all affirmed they would enforce whatever lawmakers decide, they had slightly different answers for whether or not the proposed changes would be positive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
Add your comments below
Mexia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keith henderson (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|ADvpoint0
|6
|Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Christaliban
|6
|New construction (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Meme
|1
|Watson's (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lucky21
|1
|What bar do you prefer?
|Feb '16
|Just Wondering 101
|0
|Police News: Mexia police investigating homicide (May '07)
|Nov '15
|JUSTICE FOR CHAMP
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Oct '15
|anon
|18
Find what you want!
Search Mexia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC