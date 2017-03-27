continue reading

Rene Marquez scored two goals and Lalo Ortiz snuck in another as the Mexia Blackcats evened their season record at 11-11-1 after beating Hardin-Jefferson, 3-1, in the bi-district round of the 2017 UIL Class 4A state soccer playoffs last Friday night in Madisonville. Mexia scored twice in the first half, with the first goal came in the ninth minute, when Marcos Gonzalez bounced a throw-in off a Hardin-Jefferson defender to an awaiting Marquez.

