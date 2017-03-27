Blackcats fall to Madisonville 9-2

After dropping a one-run decision to the Palestine Wildcats last Tuesday, the Mexia Blackcats were at home last Friday night, in hopes of picking up a district win over rival Madisonville Mustangs. The Blackcats scored an early 2-1 lead, but Madisonville pieced together runs in the second, sixth and seventh innings to escape Mexia with a 9-2 win.

