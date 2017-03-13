Another Attempt at Passing a Texting ...

Another Attempt at Passing a Texting Ban in Texas

Faced with the prevailing attitude about texting and driving that "everyone does it," a Central Texas man is sharing the story of his sister's 2015 death with Texas legislators. He wants to inspire the state lawmakers to create a new law regarding distracted driving.

