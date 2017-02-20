Trip to West results in big returns for Mexia

The lengthy time off did the Mexia Blackcat powerlifting team good as the trip to West on Saturday resulted in a 10th place finish out of 20 teams for the boys and a sixth-place finish for the girls, competing against 19 other high school teams. For the fifth consecutive meet this season, Diego Rivera brought home the gold medal in the 123-weight class, matching his previous lift total of 1,055 lbs.

