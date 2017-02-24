Thompson bumping it up a notch
The UT-Tyler Patriots softball team is picking up where they left off from last season after winning the NCAA Division III National Championship and former Mexia Ladycat, Cheyenne Thompson, in her sophomore season, is off to a great start as well. The 5-8 outfielder has started in all of 10 of the Patriots games this season, where the team is currently 10-0.
