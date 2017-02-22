Soir e to support Navarro College South students
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer One of the most elegant events of the year in Limestone County, the Navarro College Foundation's annual gala fundraiser to benefit Navarro College South, is days away. Those who value education as well as a pleasant evening socializing with the gracious guests sure to be attending the gala will find themselves in their element.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
Add your comments below
Mexia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Keith henderson (Jan '15)
|Jan 24
|ADvpoint0
|6
|Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Christaliban
|6
|New construction (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Meme
|1
|Watson's (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lucky21
|1
|What bar do you prefer?
|Feb '16
|Just Wondering 101
|0
|Police News: Mexia police investigating homicide (May '07)
|Nov '15
|JUSTICE FOR CHAMP
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mexia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC