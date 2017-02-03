Scouts seeking young men who want adventure, skill-set
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer The Mexia Boy Scouts are looking for boys in this area who are interested in developing new skills, having adventures and learning about a wide variety of topics - especially learning by doing - to join their troop. The number of members rises and falls over time, and currently there are about eight members, all of whom are from Teague or Fairfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
Add your comments below
Mexia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Keith henderson (Jan '15)
|Jan 24
|ADvpoint0
|6
|Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Christaliban
|6
|New construction (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Meme
|1
|Watson's (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lucky21
|1
|What bar do you prefer?
|Feb '16
|Just Wondering 101
|0
|Police News: Mexia police investigating homicide (May '07)
|Nov '15
|JUSTICE FOR CHAMP
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mexia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC