Scouts seeking young men who want adventure, skill-set

By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer The Mexia Boy Scouts are looking for boys in this area who are interested in developing new skills, having adventures and learning about a wide variety of topics - especially learning by doing - to join their troop. The number of members rises and falls over time, and currently there are about eight members, all of whom are from Teague or Fairfield.

