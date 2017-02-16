Nine Mexia residents file to run for public office
Several residents of Mexia have taken interest in this year's election by filing for one of the seats open on city council. Seats open for elect offices of Mexia City Council of Mayor and Districts 1,3 and 4 to serve until May of 2019.
