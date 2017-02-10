MISD bus in wreck without injuries

MISD bus in wreck without injuries

A Mexia Independent School District bus was involved in a minor wreck Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Milam and Ross Avenue. Two children were checked by Mexia Fire Department EMS paramedics after complaining of minor pain, then released to their parents.

