Mexia stores pull recalled Sargento cheese
Seven types of recalled Sargento cheese have been pulled from the shelves of major grocery outlets, including in Mexia. H-E-B General Manager Craig Mytton said the Mexia store did not have any of the lot numbers included in the recall.
