Mexia soccer team tie for first

After picking up their first win of the season at home last Tuesday - and a district win at that - the Mexia Blackcats soccer team hit the road Friday night against the Waco Connally Cadets. The result, Mexia returned home with a 2-0 win, their second consecutive, to move to 2-0 in district play.

