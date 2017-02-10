Mexia kids sought for auditions
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Mexia students who can sing, make music or dance have just a few days left to prepare for the tryouts for the annual talent show sponsored by the Rotary Club of Mexia. Entry forms for the auditions are available at each campus, and entry in the competition is free.
