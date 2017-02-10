Mexia girl's powerlifting team brings home gold
The Mexia girls powerlifting team brought home the gold after finishing first at the Rusk Invitational last weekend. Glenda Hernandez, Keila Molina and Judy Gonzalez all scored first place finishes in their respective classes and both Ashton Langley and Iris Valenzuela brought home second place medals in each of their classes.
Read more at Mexia Daily News.
