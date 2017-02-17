Mexia EDC awarded $1.2M grant

Mexia EDC awarded $1.2M grant

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration is awarding a $1.2 million grant to the Mexia Economic Development Corporation of Limestone County to make critical roadway infrastructure improvements needed to boost capacity at the Mexia Industrial Park and open additional land to development. According to grantee estimates, the project will help to retain more than 100 jobs.

