Mattie Hildebrand of Mexia passed away Monday, Feb. 06, 2017 at home with her family by her side. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 9-11a.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 11a.m. in the Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Shane Alexander officiating.

