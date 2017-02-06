Mattie Hildebrand
Mattie Hildebrand of Mexia passed away Monday, Feb. 06, 2017 at home with her family by her side. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 9-11a.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 11a.m. in the Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Shane Alexander officiating.
