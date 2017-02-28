Lions Club foundations focus on human needs

By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer The Lions Club International Foundation supports, through grants, the service work of the Lions Club; but many people do not realize there is a separate foundation called the Texas Lions Foundation that awards grants only within Texas. Dick Robinson, the highest ranking Lion in Texas, a former District Governor in the Lions Club and a former Lions International ambassador, spoke to the Mexia Lions Club about both the Lions Club International Foundation and the Texas Lions Foundation, telling members some of what they do and why people should support them.

