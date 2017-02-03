Fairfield's talons clutch win over Me...

Fairfield's talons clutch win over Mexia 70-54

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mexia Daily News

The Mexia Blackcats did everything within their power to come from behind late in the fourth period against district rival and conference leader Fairfield, but the Eagles ended up on top at home, 70-54. Although the score may not reflect it, the game was much closer over the final three periods of play and Mexia got as close as seven with less than two and a half minutes to go in the game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mexia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 8 hr VanPhartzz 1,086
Keith henderson (Jan '15) Jan 24 ADvpoint0 6
News Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16) Jun '16 Christaliban 6
New construction (Mar '16) Mar '16 Meme 1
Watson's (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lucky21 1
Poll What bar do you prefer? Feb '16 Just Wondering 101 0
News Police News: Mexia police investigating homicide (May '07) Nov '15 JUSTICE FOR CHAMP 4
See all Mexia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mexia Forum Now

Mexia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mexia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Mexia, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,228 • Total comments across all topics: 278,523,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC