Expect increase in gas utilities

City citizens, businesses and the City, as a consumer of gas-utility service, can expect an increase on their bill after Atmos Pipeline Texas filed a statement of intent to increase rates on or about Jan. 6 with the Railroad Commission of Texas. In a special called meeting of the governing body of the City of Mexia, held at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Mexia Police Department Training Room, a Resolution by the City of Mexia was approved authorizing participation in a coalition with the statement of intent to increase the capacity rates in City Gas Service and Pipeline Transportation .

