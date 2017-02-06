continue reading
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer The health fair held last year in Mexia went over so well that the organizers plan to hold it again on Friday, Feb. 10. The Second Annual Health & Wellness Fair will take place at the Mexia Civic Center, 101 S. McKinney, from 9 a.m. to noon that day. Partnering to put on the event are Parkview Regional Hospital, the Mexia Area Chamber of Commerce and the Advocacy Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
Add your comments below
Mexia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Keith henderson (Jan '15)
|Jan 24
|ADvpoint0
|6
|Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Christaliban
|6
|New construction (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Meme
|1
|Watson's (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lucky21
|1
|What bar do you prefer?
|Feb '16
|Just Wondering 101
|0
|Police News: Mexia police investigating homicide (May '07)
|Nov '15
|JUSTICE FOR CHAMP
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mexia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC