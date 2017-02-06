continue reading

By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer The health fair held last year in Mexia went over so well that the organizers plan to hold it again on Friday, Feb. 10. The Second Annual Health & Wellness Fair will take place at the Mexia Civic Center, 101 S. McKinney, from 9 a.m. to noon that day. Partnering to put on the event are Parkview Regional Hospital, the Mexia Area Chamber of Commerce and the Advocacy Center.

