continue reading

We would like to take an opportunity to express our thanks to The Mexia News for its coverage of the Second Annual Community Health & Wellness Fair, held on Feb. 10, as well as to the vendors that participated in the event and the community for attending the event. In the days and weeks leading up to the Health Fair, The Mexia News was proactive about getting word out to the community about the offerings that would be available at the event, not just in the Community Calendar, but in several feature-length stories.

