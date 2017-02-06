Candanoza asked to step up

Candanoza asked to step up

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mexia Daily News

By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer A Mexia High School graduate volunteering in his field of interest was recently asked to step in as a full time employee. Adrian Candanoza had been a volunteer at The Manor nursing home for eight months, initially to get experience working in a nursing facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mexia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
Keith henderson (Jan '15) Jan 24 ADvpoint0 6
News Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16) Jun '16 Christaliban 6
New construction (Mar '16) Mar '16 Meme 1
Watson's (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lucky21 1
Poll What bar do you prefer? Feb '16 Just Wondering 101 0
News Police News: Mexia police investigating homicide (May '07) Nov '15 JUSTICE FOR CHAMP 4
See all Mexia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mexia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Limestone County was issued at February 06 at 2:35PM CST

Mexia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mexia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Mexia, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,725 • Total comments across all topics: 278,619,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC