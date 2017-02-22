Blackcat's early lead not enough

Bursting out of the gates in Tuesday night's bi-district basketball game in Hubbard against Waco Connally was the Mexia Blackcats, raining down a ton of three-point bombs to take a quick 15-3 lead early in the first period. However, the Cadets came back to take a 33-31 lead at the half and held on to end the Blackcats season, 69-57.

