Stranded I-35 driver killed in crash with Mexia truck

A driver who had pulled his pickup truck off IH-35, south of Waco, was killed when a tractor-trailer driver veered out of the lane and hit the stranded vehicle. The wreck happened Sunday, Jan. 1, about 8:15 p.m. The driver who died was identified as Brian William Magenheimer, 59, of Corsicana.

