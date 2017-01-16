Severe wind damages MSSLC buildings

Strong, tornado-like winds swept across the Mexia State Supported Living Center campus very early Monday, ripping off portions of the tops and sides of buildings, but no people were injured. Debris was evident on most of the streets and yards of the MSSLC, and large, heavy metal objects that had been blown off buildings by the winds lay in the grass or were even lodged in the tops of trees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.