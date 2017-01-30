Rivera currently ranked No. 1 in Clas...

Rivera currently ranked No. 1 in Class 4A Region II Div. II

1 hr ago

Mexia's Diego Rivera continues to wow regional officials after finishing with his third consecutive first place finish in the 123-weight class. This past weekend at the 13th Annual Whitney Wildcat Invitational, Rivera took the top spot with a combined total of 1,020 lbs.

