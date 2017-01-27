MISD sets election date

By Harry T. Darby Editor/Publisher The Mexia Independent School Board of Trustees has set a spring election date for two positions on their board. The election will take place May 6. The seats up for election are for Place 4 and Place 5. Place 4 is currently held by Kim Williams and Place 5 was, until her recent resignation, held by Rachel Hernandez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.