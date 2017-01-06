Mexia woman injured in SH 14 wreck
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer A Mexia woman was injured in a car wreck Thursday when a gravel truck pulled in front of her on State Hwy. 14 just south of its intersection with FM 1633.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mexia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|51 min
|Bubba Gump
|1,002
|Keith henderson (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Batman
|4
|Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Christaliban
|6
|New construction (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Meme
|1
|Watson's (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lucky21
|1
|What bar do you prefer?
|Feb '16
|Just Wondering 101
|0
|Police News: Mexia police investigating homicide (May '07)
|Nov '15
|JUSTICE FOR CHAMP
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mexia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC