Mexia to mark MLK Day with parade
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Residents of Mexia and surrounding areas are being invited to take part in Mexia's Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade on Saturday, Jan. 14. Organizer Ada Conner is inviting Limestone County residents of all ethnic and racial backgrounds to show their support for Martin Luther King Jr.'s ideal of equal rights for all by being in the parade, either driving a vehicle or simply walking in union with others in the parade. Alternately, those who want to support the event may simply come and watch.
