Mexia Ladycats pull upset over La Vega Lady Pirates 37-35

Trailing after the half, the Mexia Ladycats rallied from behind in the final quarter to walk out of the La Vega gym Tuesday night with a 37-35 win over the Lady Pirates. Mexia had the edge after the first period of play, leading 10-9, but La Vega managed to hit key baskets to give them the advantage heading into halftime, 20-18.

