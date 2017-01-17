Mexia Ladycats pull upset over La Vega Lady Pirates 37-35

Trailing after the half, the Mexia Ladycats rallied from behind in the final quarter to walk out of the La Vega gym Tuesday night with a 37-35 win over the Lady Pirates. Mexia had the edge after the first period of play, leading 10-9, but La Vega managed to hit key baskets to give them the advantage heading into halftime, 20-18.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.