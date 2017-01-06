Mexia hardware store burglarized

Mexia hardware store burglarized

By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer A burglar broke into Jackson's True Value Hardware Store in Mexia on Wednesday night, Jan. 4, around midnight, and stole several Stihl chainsaws and Weedeaters. A security camera revealed that the suspect was completely covered, so they have not yet been identified.

